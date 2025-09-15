Paresh Rawal Reveals Exciting Update On Hera Pheri 3, Talks Bond With Director Priyadarshan: 'Ghaav Bhar Gaya...'

Hera Pheri 3 Shoot Updates: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has finally addressed the long-standing speculations around the third installment of Hera Pheri. After major roadblocks and fallouts earlier this year involving Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, director Priyadarshan, and himself. In June, Paresh Rawal revealed that all differences had been resolved and confirmed he is officially back in the film bringing a wave of relief to fans of the cult comedy Hera Pheri franchise.

Paresh Rawal On His Bond With Priyadarshan

After a series of on-and-off equations with the Hera Pheri team, Paresh Rawal is finally back. In a recent conversation with News18, the veteran actor opened up about how the controversy impacted his relationship with Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan.

Talking about his now equation with acclaimed director Rawal shared, 'A lot has happened but that hasn't soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai. In fact, what has happened is that it has further solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. Our relationship is very transparent.'

Hera Pheri 3 Movie Updates

Paresh Rawal aka Baburao Ganpatrao Apte has shared exciting updates about the upcoming installment of the cult classic Hera Pheri franchise. Speaking about the shoot schedule for Hera Pheri 3, Rawal revealed, 'It’s a work in progress. We’ll start shooting for the film in February-March next year.'

He also addressed fan curiosity about a potential spin-off for his iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Rawal shared, 'I had expressed interest in a Baburao spin-off, but now it seems the chances are slim. We (Priyadarshan and I) haven’t discussed a spin-off. A film is a collaborative effort Ek film sabki wajah se banti hai. I don’t think Baburao can exist on his own; you’ll need Shyam and Raju too.'

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar, who owns the rights to the beloved Hera Pheri franchise, initiated legal action against Paresh Rawal after the actor decided to exit Hera Pheri 3.

Hera Pheri stars Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Akshay Kumar as Raju. Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya.

Fans await more updates regarding the beloved franchise.