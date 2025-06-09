Paresh Rawal To RETHINK His Decision Of Quitting Hera Pheri 3?

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the upcoming film 'Hera Pheri' has left his fans shocked and disappointed, and they want him to rethink on his decision.

Many of his fans have taken to the social media handle and requested him to join the third instalment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise.

Taking to X, one of the fan wrote, "Sir please think Once again to join HERA FERI movie You are the hero of this movie", however, Rawal immediately corrected him and responded, "NO ... There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri"

Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the third instalment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise shocked the film industry and fans.After reports of Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for the inappropriate departure,

Rawal shared an update on May 25, saying that his lawyer has sent an "appropriate response" regarding his rightful "termination and exit" from the film to the makers.Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest."

While speculation initially suggested creative differences as the reason behind his decision, Paresh Rawal addressed these rumours in a public statement.

Taking to this X handle, the 'Hera Pheri' actor wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote on X, adding, "I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director."

The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 is being directed by Priyadarshan, that originally starred Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Rawal's sudden exit from the popular franchise was also a big blow to actor Suniel Shetty, who played the calm and collected Shyam in the classic comedy.Suniel, while speaking to ANI, expressed his "shock" over Rawal's exit.

He said he was left "completely heartbroken" after hearing the news."I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know," Shetty said.

Suniel also made it clear that he feels a third instalment cannot happen without 'Babu Bhaiya.'"It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work," he added.

Paresh Rawal played the role of Shyam in Hera Pheri, while Akshay Kumar donned Raju's character, and Paresh Rawal played Baburao's role in the movie. (ANI)