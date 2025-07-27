New Delhi: After a bitter yet brief fallout, it looks like things are back on track for Hera Pheri 3. Following a legal battle and public tiff, both Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have confirmed that the production is back on.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar clarified that the legal conflict was not a publicity stunt.

Akshay Kumar said, "Nahi, yeh publicity stunt nahi hai (No, this isn't a publicity stunt). The matter went legal, and when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing." He further added, "But ab sab kuch theek ho gaya hai (everything is fine now). Very soon, some kind of announcement will come. Yes, there were some ups and downs. But now everything is resolved, and we are back together—and we’ve always been together. Yes, that's it!"

The team has resumed production.

The Hera Pheri 3 Controversy:

Just a few months ago, Paresh Rawal had quit Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences. This would have been his third collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The film is being helmed by Priyadarshan.

As the news broke, fans were disappointed to hear that the beloved character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte might not return in the third installment.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar who is producing the film under his banner Cape of Good Films filed a lawsuit against Rawal regarding the exit.

However, Paresh Rawal recently confirmed he is returning to the film during an appearance on Himanshu Mehta’s podcast.

"It was always meant to happen, but we needed to fine-tune a few things. All of them Priyadarshan, Akshay, Suniel are not only creative minds but also longtime friends," Rawal said.

Speaking about the controversy, Rawal added, "There’s nothing like that. I believe when the audience has showered so much love on something, it becomes our responsibility to deliver our best. You can’t take that love for granted. Work hard and give them a good film. My view was that everyone should come together and work sincerely. That’s all. Everything is resolved now."

Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 is directed by Priyadarshan. The first installment, Hera Pheri, was released in 2000, introducing audiences to the iconic trio- Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), Raju (Kumar), and Shyam (Shetty). The second film came out in 2006, with the beloved characters reprised under the direction of Neeraj Vora.