Parineeti Chopra And Husband Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy, 'Our Little Universe...’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, are expecting their first child. The couple shared the joyful news in a heartfelt joint Instagram post.

Heartfelt Announcement on Social Media

In their Instagram post, Parineeti and Raghav captioned the photo, "Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure." The image features a cake adorned with flowers and the message "1+1=3" alongside tiny baby feet, symbolising the arrival of their baby. The post also shows the couple walking hand in hand, adding a personal touch to the announcement.

Take a look at the post here:

Fans Flood Comment Section with Congratulations

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations for the couple. One wrote, "Congratulations Pari, little Pari ke liye," while another said, "God bless you." Yet another commented, "Wowww, so nice! Congratulations to you both and your family." These heartfelt messages reflect the excitement and joy surrounding this new chapter in their lives.

Earlier Pregnancy Hint on Kapil Sharma Show

The couple had previously hinted at expanding their family during a lighthearted conversation on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. When asked if they were planning to have children soon, Raghav Chadha said with a smile, "Denge, aapko denge, good news jaldi denge" (“We will give good news very soon”). Parineeti’s surprised reaction led to playful teasing from Kapil Sharma, with Raghav adding, "Denge, at some point."

Speculations Sparked by Public Appearances

Speculation about Parineeti’s pregnancy had started earlier in 2024, when she was seen wearing loose-fitting clothes during public outings, fueling rumours among fans and media, which were later denied.

Timeline of Their Relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by close family and prominent political figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The couple married on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, following a series of intimate pre-wedding celebrations.

