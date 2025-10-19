Advertisement
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Arrival Of Baby Boy On Choti Diwali- Check Post

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their baby boy, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Arrival Of Baby Boy On Choti Diwali- Check Post(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: On the joyful occasion of Choti Diwali, Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha announced the arrival of their baby boy, marking a beautiful new beginning in their lives.

The couple shared the happy news through a heartfelt joint post, simply captioned with a nazar emoji.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Shares Heartfelt News

Their message read,  "He's finally here! Our Baby Boy and we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything... With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav"

Take a look at the post

Just two months ago, the couple delighted fans with a heartwarming Instagram post, captioned: "Our little universe… on its way. Blessed beyond measure." The photo featured a beautifully decorated cake with flowers, the message "1+1=3," and tiny baby feet, sweetly symbolising the upcoming arrival of their little one.

Recently, several reports emerged stating that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, where medical teams were preparing for her delivery.

Her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, was reportedly by her side throughout, providing full support to both mother and baby. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress had also shifted to the national capital ahead of the birth, anticipating the special moment.

Raghav Had Earlier Hinted at Baby Plans

Raghav Chadha had previously dropped subtle hints about starting a family during their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a playful exchange with host Kapil Sharma, when asked about plans to expand the family, Raghav smiled and replied, “Denge, aapko denge, good news jaldi denge.” (Translation: “We’ll give you good news soon.”)

Kapil, known for his signature humour, said, “Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddoo batne lage kya?” (“Is the good news on the way? Are sweets being distributed?”)

Raghav, laughing, responded with, “Denge, at some point,” sparking laughter from the audience and hinting at the possibility that something special was indeed on the horizon.

Now, with the arrival of their baby boy, fans and well-wishers are pouring in heartfelt congratulations for the couple.

