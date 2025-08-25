Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share Pregnancy News, Priyanka & Katrina Lead Celeb Wishes

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news through a heartwarming Instagram post, which was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and family.

In their post, Parineeti and Raghav captioned a photo, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” The image featured a cake decorated with flowers and the words “1+1=3” along with tiny baby feet, symbolising the arrival of their little one. Another picture showed the couple walking hand in hand, adding a personal and intimate touch to the announcement.

Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Anupam Kher, Sunil Grover, Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor, and stylist Tanya Ghavri shared their love in the comments. Priyanka, who is the cousin of the actress, dropped a heart emoji with “Congratulations,” while Katrina posted three red hearts. Ananya Panday wrote, “Awww congratulations Pari,” and Sonam added, “Congratulations darling.”

Fans too expressed their excitement, with one writing, “Congratulations Pari, little Pari ke liye,” while another commented, “Wowww, so nice! Congratulations to you both and your family.”

Earlier Pregnancy Hint on Kapil Sharma Show

The couple had previously hinted at expanding their family during a lighthearted conversation on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. When asked if they were planning to have children soon, Raghav Chadha said with a smile, "Denge, aapko denge, good news jaldi denge" (“We will give good news very soon”). Parineeti’s surprised reaction led to playful teasing from Kapil Sharma, with Raghav adding, "Denge, at some point."

Timeline of Their Relationship

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, in a ceremony attended by close family members and political leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. They tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, following intimate pre-wedding celebrations.

Now, less than two years into their marriage, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood, marking another beautiful milestone in their journey together.