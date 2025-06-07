Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Attend French Open Finale, Showcasing Love For Sports And Each Other

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are heading to the French Open finale tomorrow — not just as guests, but as a couple who seamlessly blend glamour, grace, and a shared passion for life’s joys. The actress and the politician have often shown that beyond the dazzle of the spotlight lies a bond rooted in shared values, love, and common interests — one of which is their deep enthusiasm for sports.

Fans still remember the couple’s striking appearance at Wimbledon, where they stole the show with effortless elegance and undeniable chemistry. More recently, Raghav received a warm welcome during an IPL match in Chandigarh, where chants of “jiju” filled the stadium — a sweet moment Parineeti proudly posted on social media.

Whether it’s seeking blessings together at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Mahashivratri or visiting Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, the two have built their relationship on spiritual grounding and quiet strength. “He is my home,” Parineeti once shared in a heartfelt post, summing up the comfort she’s found in her partner.

Parineeti, who made her acting debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011, has carved a space in Bollywood with her mix of charm and talent. From the fiery Zoya in Ishaqzaade to the determined athlete in Saina, she has embraced roles that challenge and redefine her on-screen persona.

Her off-screen romance with Raghav — a journey that started as friendship during their student days in London — took a romantic turn with their engagement in May 2023 at Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Since then, they’ve offered the public little glimpses into a relationship that balances public duty with private devotion.

Their upcoming appearance at the French Open finale feels less like a celebrity outing and more like another chapter in their evolving love story — a story where sport, spirituality, and shared ambition walk hand in hand.