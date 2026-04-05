Parineeti Chopra announces chat show ‘Mom Talks’ on parenting; Raghav Chadha reacts ‘proud’

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was blessed with a baby boy last year, has come up with a chat show titled 'Mom Talks'.



On Saturday, Parineeti took to Instagram and announced the show with a captivating trailer. The promo promises intimate and heartfelt conversations on parenthood, featuring a star-studded lineup including Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur, Imran Khan, Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar, and Disha Parmar, all joining Parineeti to share their personal experiences and insights.



The show's announcement has left Parineeti's family members, friends and fans excited.





Reacting to the trailer, Parineeti's husband and politician Raghav Chadha commented, "So proud! Congratulations. Rooting for you always."



Actor Varun Dhawan dropped a clap emoji in the comment section.



'Mom Talks' is available to watch on ZEE5.



On hosting the show, Parineeti in a press note said, "Kisi ki mat suno, sabki advice lo but do the parenting of your child in your style. Nothing is wrong. Everything is right for your child. You have a doubt, please ask for advice from your doctor, from your elders, from internet. But please never feel guilty for any decision you are taking for your baby because that is right for you. So I really hope that moms feel empowered after watching our new show on ZEE5, Mom Talks and they don't feel society pressure, family pressure, internet pressure, or anything. You do you"



In October 2025 Parineeti and Raghav announced the birth of their baby boy, Neer, via a joint Instagram post.



They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other; now we have everything."



The couple signed off with "With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav".



Parineeti married politician Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.