Parineeti Chopra Not Invited to Priyanka Chopra’s Brother’s Wedding? Cryptic Post Sparks Rumours

Mumbai: The Chopra family is currently celebrating Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, and all eyes are on the grand affair in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra has flown down from the US with her in-laws and daughter Malti Marie to be a part of her brother’s special day. However, one noticeable absence has left fans speculating—Parineeti Chopra.

While the Chopra family, including Priyanka’s in-laws, has gathered under one roof, Parineeti Chopra’s absence from the festivities has caught everyone’s attention. What’s adding fuel to the fire is a cryptic Instagram story shared by the actress, hinting at possible tension within the family.

Her post read, “We’re really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be.” The message has left fans wondering if Parineeti was not invited to her cousin’s wedding, or if she chose to skip the event due to personal reasons.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra was absent from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding last year. The global icon faced massive backlash for skipping her cousin’s big day, especially since she was seen in Mumbai just a week later for the MAMI Film Festival.

At the time, many assumed work commitments had kept Priyanka away, but now, with Parineeti missing from Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, speculation is rife that all is not well between the Chopra sisters.

The cryptic post and the back-to-back absences at each other’s weddings have fueled rumours that there could be a growing distance between Priyanka and Parineeti. While the two have always shared a strong bond publicly, their recent actions suggest that something might have changed.

So far, neither Priyanka nor Parineeti has addressed the speculations, but fans are eager to know if the Chopra sisters are truly drifting apart or if this is just a coincidence.