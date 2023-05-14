Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Shares Photos

New Delhi: Actor Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday. The couple made it official on Instagram, hours after the ceremony took place. The duo exchanged the rings in the presence of their family members and close friends. Some big names from the political circuits were also seen in attendance at the engagement ceremony. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra flew down to India for her engagement ceremony.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who also attended the ceremony with his family, took to social media and dropped some glimpses from the event. He captioned the post in Hindi writing, "Zindagi ke is naye safar ki shuruaat par aap dono ko bahot bahot shubhkamnaye. Ishwar aap dono ko hamesha khush rakhe. Bhagwan ki banai apki ye khoobsurat jodi sada bani rahe."

Meanwhile, soon after Parineeti shared the news of her engagement on social media, celebrities from the tinsel world took to the comment section and poured love and blessings for the couple. Anushka Sharma commented, "Congratulations," with a red heart emoji.

Ranveer Singh added, "Bless' followed by lots of emoticons.

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav lots of love n happiness always."

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations."

Neha Dhupia says, "congratulations"

Manish Malhotra dropped pink heard emojis.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Congratulations."

Guru Randhawa wrote, "Congrats."

Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations"

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha have been friends for a long time. The actor who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, and will be next seen in 'Chamkila' and 'Capsule Gill' with Akshay Kumar this year.