New Delhi: The power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were all set to feature in the upcoming episode of Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, but several reports suggest that the shoot had to be called-off after politician's mother fell ill on the sets.

What Happened On The Great Indian Kapil Show

According to News18, Parineeti Chopra’s mother-in-law fell ill during the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show, and had to be rushed to the hospital, leading to the cancellation of the shoot. The production team will decide on a new date soon.

Meanwhile, a report in HT claims that Parineeti's mother-in-law suffered a migraine attack and it was nothing serious. Adding that the couple will shoot the pending shoot in coming weeks.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding

Raghav got engaged to actress Parineeti Chopra, on May 13, 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They got married on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. They keep flying between Delhi and Mumbai to match the work schedules.

Recently, they were at the French Open to catch a tennis match of the famed tournament. Sharing the post, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "The French Open final, Paris, and him... Could date night get any better?" She added, "But ooof, what a match! Sitting through 5.5 hours was exhausting for us, but not for these champions! Truly a battle of equals. Alcaraz—you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon. I think I must be your lucky charm! Go ahead and add me to your speech, no problem."

Parineeti Chopra's Upcoming Work

On the work front, Parineeti will make her debut on OTT soon. She wrapped up shoot for the project in April. The actress will be seen in a show produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, who had posted an image featuring the cast of the show, which also includes Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, and Anup Soni, among others.