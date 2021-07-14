हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot in London

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday informed that she has received the first dose of the US-based COVID-19 vaccine 'Pfizer' in London.

Parineeti Chopra receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot in London
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday informed that she has received the first dose of the US-based COVID-19 vaccine 'Pfizer' in London.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared before and after pictures of herself after getting the vaccination in London, and interestingly the pictures were clicked by the 'Ishaqzaade' actor's elder sister and global star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel' in the state.

Coming back to the pictures that Parineeti shared on her Instagram, it is evident that the actor has been experiencing the after-effects of the vaccine and she is being taken care of by none other than Priyanka.

In the series of snaps, Parineeti can be seen excited after getting the shot. However, in another picture, the actor can be seen with a hot water bottle placed on her arm as she sits with Priyanka's pet dog Diana.

She captioned the post as: "Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. @priyankachopra. #Pfizer #London."

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film.

On the other hand, Priyanka who was last seen in Netflix's 'The White Tiger', which she also produced; will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and 'Citadel'. 

 

