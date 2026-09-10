/Parineeti Chopra reveals she was pregnant while shooting Shaque: ‘Thank God I was on this project’

“I have to tell you this story because, as producers, this is where you get lucky. Not everybody will do this. We were shooting in these bungalows and crazy locations all over Shimla and Chail, and our locations were really far away. They arranged for me to stay on set. They made arrangements so that I didn’t have to travel that much on those winding, mountainous roads every day, which was like an hour of travel to and fro. They made arrangements for me to live on set so that I could just come, shoot and get my rest,” explained Parineeti.