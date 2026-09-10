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Parineeti Chopra reveals she was pregnant while shooting Shaque: ‘Thank God I was on this project’

Parineeti Chopra has revealed that she discovered she was pregnant after shooting for Shaque: Trust No One had already begun, calling the experience special as the makers went out of their way to ensure her comfort and support on set.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra reveals she was pregnant while shooting Shaque: ‘Thank God I was on this project’
Image Credit: Parineeti Chopra, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Parineeti Chopra reveals she was pregnant while shooting Shaque: ‘Thank God I was on this project’
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