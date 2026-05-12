Parineeti Chopra says she feels ‘so lucky’ living between Delhi and Mumbai after marriage to Raghav Chadha

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra said she feels “so lucky” to call both Delhi and Mumbai home, sharing her love for the two cities. Parineeti took to her stories section on the photo-sharing application Instagram, where she shared a video from the backseat of the car while going to her home in New Delhi. “So lucky to be able to live between the two best cities, Bombay and Delhi,” she wrote as the caption.

Ever since Parineeti got married to politician Raghav Chadha, the actress has been juggling her life between Mumbai and New Delhi. She got engaged to Raghav in 2023 and the two got married the same year.

It was in 2025 that the couple welcomed their first son, whom they named Neer. Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, with Parineeti as his second wife, Amarjot.

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As per the synopsis, the film is about a humble singer whose brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.

In other news, the actress in April shared a post about self-love. She advised all to be kind to themselves and stop stressing over little things on social media.

Parineeti stressed the importance of cherishing the little pleasures of life in the post that read, "Stop stressing over little things. Be kind to your body- move it, nourish it, stop criticizing it. One day you’ll wish you had appreciated it. Go outside. Look at the sky. Feel the sun. Just be. (sic)"

She also said that it is crucial to express themselves and tell their loved ones how they feel.

"Spend less time chasing “stuff” - more time making memories. Don’t skip moments with people you love. Laugh more. Write a note. Tell someone you love them. Complain less. Give more. Helping others brings more joy than anything you can buy. Be present. Put your phone down. Show up - really show up," added Parineeti.

She further pointed out how much joy simply being there for someone can bring.