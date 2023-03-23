Parineeti Chopra Spotted On Lunch And Dinner Dates With AAP's Raghav Chadha; Fans Ask, 'Are They Dating?'

New Delhi: Seems like after all the big-fat Bollywood weddings, the time for speculations on what’s new in the town has come. Recently, actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on a dinner date and just a day later, they were spotted together for lunch. Now, the netizens are speculating that something is definitely brewing between them.

The video went viral as soon as it was posted by several fan accounts and people started talking about them on social media. "Something something," a user commented. "Kya AAP bhi wahi soch rahe ho Jo mai soch raha hu," wrote another user. While it is not known how they came to know each other, a user mentioned on Twitter that both of them received the India UK Outstanding Achievers Award in January. “@raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra had recieved India UK Outstanding Achievers Award in January...,” the user wrote.

Well, this is not the first time an actress has been spotted with a politician. Recently, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, whom she met during a protest. Hence, it will be interesting to see if this turns out to be true in the future.

Parineeti Chopra is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister. She made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl’ in which she starred alongside Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra. The actress who has previously delivered power-packed performances in movies like ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, and ‘The Girl on the Train’ will be next seen in ‘Chamkila’ and ‘Capusle Gill’. She was last seen in ‘Uunchai’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, is a well-known politician from Aam Aadmi Party and is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab, India.