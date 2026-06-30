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Parineeti Chopra visits Mahakal Temple with Raghav Chadha, shares glimpse of spiritual journey

Parineeti Chopra has shared heartwarming moments from her visit to the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga alongside husband Raghav Chadha. The actress also reflected on recording her devotional track during pregnancy and the special memories attached to it.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra visits Mahakal Temple with Raghav Chadha, shares glimpse of spiritual journey
Image Credit: Parineeti Chopra, Instagram

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