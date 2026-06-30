/Parineeti Chopra visits Mahakal Temple with Raghav Chadha, shares glimpse of spiritual journey

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a glimpse of her spiritual visit to the Mahakal Temple along with her husband Raghav Chadha. The actress posted a video capturing moments from the visit on Instagram. In the caption, Chopra said she chose to record the Shiv stuti on her own during a peaceful morning while she was pregnant. She wrote, “I decided to record this Shiv stuti on a quiet morning during my pregnancy. Never imagined I would get this kind of love for it. So honoured it has made it to your morning playlist, the way it has been for our family since years …”