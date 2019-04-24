Parineeti Chopra's jam on Nick Jonas's 'Sucker' song is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her jam on jiju Nick Jonas's chartbuster single 'Sucker'. The actress caught time in-between her shoot and this is how she utilised her free time.

Pari wrote in the video caption: “My jam to get into the mood for the scene yesterday!! Haha @nickjonas ? Whatsay!.”

Isn't it super cool?

Parineeti had earlier revealed how Nick gave all the bridesmaids a stunning glittering diamond ring. She added that he was aware of the famous joota-chupai ceremony and had come fully prepared.

Priyanka Chopra got married to international music sensation Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The dreamy wedding took place on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

On the work front, Parineeti is busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi, Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of the American film 'The Girl On The Train'. The actress has her kitty full with plum deals, we must say.

Now, we are really wondering what jiju Nick Jonas thinks of her jam?