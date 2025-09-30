Paris: Paris Fashion Week 2025 is set to witness a special moment as Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to return to the runway as the ambassador of the global cosmetic brand. Ahead of the much-awaited event, a behind-the-scenes picture of Aishwarya with Indian-origin British actress Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, has gone viral on social media.

Simone took to her Instagram to share a selfie just a few hours ago, and, in no time, the snap started trending across platforms.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai's Power Walk On The Ramp for L’Oreal In Paris Stuns Netizens, Flaunts Manish Malhotra Studded Sherwani With Bold Red Lips!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the picture, the two, dressed in elegant black outfits, can be seen posing together in their vanity space as they prepare for the big event. Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular presence at international fashion and film events, arrived in Paris with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya often joins her mother at global shows and has now become a familiar face alongside the star.

Since its launch in 2017, the annual fashion week has grown into more than just a style platform. It highlights women's empowerment, inclusivity, and the merging of global cultures.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and has not yet announced her next project. Earlier this year, she made a remarkable appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Honouring Indian roots, she wore a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture. The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. She completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi.