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  • /Paris Hilton mourns Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36, remembers actress as a ‘beautiful soul’

Paris Hilton mourns Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36, remembers actress as a ‘beautiful soul’

Paris Hilton has paid an emotional tribute to her friend Hayden Panettiere following the actress’ sudden death at 36. Sharing a series of cherished photos, Hilton remembered the Heroes and Nashville star as a talented, strong and kind person who brought “love and light” to those around her.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Paris Hilton mourns Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36, remembers actress as a ‘beautiful soul’
Image Credit: Paris Hilton, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Paris Hilton mourns Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36, remembers actress as a ‘beautiful soul’
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