/Paris Hilton mourns Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36, remembers actress as a ‘beautiful soul’

Mumbai: Socialite-TV star Paris Hilton has expressed grief over the loss of her actress friend Hayden Panettiere, remembering her as a talented, strong and kind soul who brought “love and light” into the lives of those around her. Paris shared a motley of images of herself with Hayden, who was known for her role in popular television shows such as 'Nashville' and 'Heroes', and suddenly passed away at the young age of 36.