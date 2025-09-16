Los Angeles: Reality TV star and socialite Paris Hilton shared that she has a whole room just for her extensive collection of 10,000 sunglasses. "I have an entire room in my house for sunglasses and every wall has holographic shelves with about 10,000 sunglasses. Back in the day I loved the big circle ones. Now I have the cat-eye ones and I’m obsessed..." she told The Sunday mes newspaper.

She went on to share that she has built her own spa so she can use the most high-tech devices without having to visit a salon, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I built a spa at my house called the sliving Spa and it has all the beauty devices - an LED red light bed and cryotherapy machine that I go on every morning to get ready for my day. For the past six months I have been using this new plasma device that my facialist gave me and I’m obsessed," she said.

The actress went on to share that her most treasured possession is her customised pink luxury car, but stated that she no longer drives it because fans are constantly taking pictures of it. Paris added: "Even though I don’t drive it because I feel like Minnie Mouse at Disneyland. People get out of their cars on the freeway to pose next to me."

The socialite recently bought a new home in Los Angeles after her house in Malibu burned down in the wild fires which swept across south California earlier this year. Paris and her husband Carter Reum bought a property previously owned by actor Mark Wahlberg in the upmarket area of Beverly Park for $63 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 30,500-square-foot home boasts 12 bedrooms, a wine-cellar, a, library and a gym while the grounds feature a basketball and tennis court, skate park, five-hole golf course with a driving range and a resort-style pool with waterslides.