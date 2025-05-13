Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900471https://zeenews.india.com/people/parul-gulati-set-to-make-her-glamorous-debut-at-cannes-film-festival-2025-2900471.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PARUL GULATI

Parul Gulati Set To Make Her Glamorous Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2025

 Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati is all set to make her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parul Gulati Set To Make Her Glamorous Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2025 (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati is all set to make her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

Known for her work both in front of the camera and as a successful entrepreneur, Gulati will represent India’s vibrant entertainment industry and its rapidly evolving startup ecosystem on one of cinema’s most iconic global stages.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parul Gulati  (@gulati06)

She has made her mark in both creative and corporate realms. Gulati has shared the screen with acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee and worked under the direction of Zoya Akhtar in the hit series Made in Heaven. She will soon appear in the upcoming series Donali, alongside Barun Sobti and Divyendu Sharma, and is also part of an upcoming comedy franchise with Kapil Sharma.

Reflecting on her Cannes debut, an elated Parul shared, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes is not just a personal milestone, but a celebration of every dreamer who dares to defy boundaries. I’ve always believed that passion has no limits, be it in front of the camera or behind a business. I’m proud to represent India, both as an actor and as a businesswoman, on such an iconic stage.”

She also reminisced about her earlier connection to Cannes: “When I was shooting for Made In Heaven in Southern France, visiting the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes was on my wish list. After wrapping up the schedule, I visited as a tourist. As a cinema enthusiast, it felt magical even then. To now return and walk the prestigious red carpet as an official invitee of the Cannes Film Festival feels like a full-circle moment—a dream fulfilled.”

Actor Nitanshi Goel is also set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK