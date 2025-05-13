Parul Gulati Set To Make Her Glamorous Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2025

New Delhi: Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati is all set to make her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

Known for her work both in front of the camera and as a successful entrepreneur, Gulati will represent India’s vibrant entertainment industry and its rapidly evolving startup ecosystem on one of cinema’s most iconic global stages.

She has made her mark in both creative and corporate realms. Gulati has shared the screen with acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee and worked under the direction of Zoya Akhtar in the hit series Made in Heaven. She will soon appear in the upcoming series Donali, alongside Barun Sobti and Divyendu Sharma, and is also part of an upcoming comedy franchise with Kapil Sharma.

Reflecting on her Cannes debut, an elated Parul shared, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes is not just a personal milestone, but a celebration of every dreamer who dares to defy boundaries. I’ve always believed that passion has no limits, be it in front of the camera or behind a business. I’m proud to represent India, both as an actor and as a businesswoman, on such an iconic stage.”

She also reminisced about her earlier connection to Cannes: “When I was shooting for Made In Heaven in Southern France, visiting the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes was on my wish list. After wrapping up the schedule, I visited as a tourist. As a cinema enthusiast, it felt magical even then. To now return and walk the prestigious red carpet as an official invitee of the Cannes Film Festival feels like a full-circle moment—a dream fulfilled.”

Actor Nitanshi Goel is also set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.