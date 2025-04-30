New Delhi: The sensational Bollywood beauty Parveen Babi had a troubled personal journey. Her showbiz stint was full of professional highs. She was regarded as one of t he highest-paid actresses of 70s and even remained most sought-after stars in that era. However, her failed relationships also somehow garnered a lot of media attention.

Parveen Babi Was Married, Husband In Pakistan

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, in his interview with BBC News Hindi, revealed that Parveen Babi was actually once married. He said, "About her getting married, I got to know about it later when we were already in a relationship. When her mother would visit from Junagadh, she would discuss this sometimes, by then we were in a relationship. I was living with her. So then it was discussed that she had been married once, and then the man moved to Pakistan."

Adding that many years later in 2003, when he visited Pakistan for Kara film festival, he was in fact told that there was a man (Parveen's husband) who wanted to meet him. “I was told that someone wants to meet you, but I couldn’t meet him. I never said I don’t want to meet him, but it somehow did not work out. I was thinking, why would he want to see me? I was never a person who shut my door to anyone,” he said.

Parveen Babi's Falling Health

Mahesh Bhatt recalled in the interview that, "She kept saying someone is going to kill me’. “I saw her go through her collapse. I went through it with her,". He shared how he returned home one evening to find Parveen “shivering and sitting in a corner like an animal,” convinced someone was trying to kill her. “She was suffering from schizophrenia. Such diseases take a toll. I tried a lot to help her out,” he added, but admitted that their relationship ultimately could not survive the toll of her deteriorating condition.

Reportedly, Parveen Babi was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and she died in 2005 at her Mumbai apartment. Her autopsy stated that she died from organ failure and diabetes. She was 55.

She is reported to have dated Danny Denzongpa, Kabir Bedi and Mahesh Bhatt during her career.