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  • /'Pataudi princess x Superman': Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot & internet can't keep calm!

'Pataudi princess x Superman': Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot & internet can't keep calm!

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Sky Force', 'Metro... In Dino' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
'Pataudi princess x Superman': Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot & internet can't keep calm!
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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