New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 shoot turns chaotic after A crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film was attecked in Prayagraj by some locals Reports suggest the clash began after an argument between the crew and localsprompting police to register an FIR against them.

The incident took place during the shooting of the film on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said, as per quoted by PTI.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Director Beaten On Set?

The viral video sparking tension on social media, high drama unfolded on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, where a crew member was allegedly beaten by locals. Earlier some circulating clips, captioned 'Bollywood director beaten up by public,' even claim the man attacked was the film's director. In the latest update on the shocking incident revealed that the production head of BR Chopra Films, Zoheb Solapurwala was allegedly attacked by some local residents. An FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station on August 28 after a complaint by BR Chopra Films' line producer Saurabh Tiwari, police said. The main accused, identified as Meraj Ali, was arrested, police said.