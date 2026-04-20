Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser out: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer promises triple chaos in new-age love triangle — WATCH

Mumbai: The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ has been unveiled by the makers on Monday.

The movie seems to be bringing back the classic “pati-patni-aur-woh” chaos with a fresh twist and with triple the confusion.

The teaser opens with glimpses from the 1978 film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, starring Sanjeev Kumar, followed by the 2019 remake featuring Kartik Aaryan.

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It then cuts to the latest version, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, introducing Ayushmann in the centre character and in a new-age storyline.

The film seems to revolve around a husband who finds himself entangled between not one or two, but three women, leading to a series of humourous and chaotic situations.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana headlines the film as Prajapati Pandey, and is joined by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Actor Vijay Raaz also features in the film, adding to the chaos as a cop.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer.

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ is slated to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.

For the uninitiated, the original ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ released in 1978, directed by B.R. Chopra, starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur.

It revolved around an extra-marital affair handled with a mix of satire and social commentary.

The 2019 remake, directed by Mudassar Aziz, featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, and presented a modern take on marriage, infidelity with a comic twist.