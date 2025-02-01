Patralekhaa And Rajkummar Rao Launch Their Own Production House, 'KAMPA Films'

New Delhi: Indian actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have officially taken a major step in their careers with the launch of their production house, KAMPA Films. The name KAMPA, which carries personal significance, combines the initials of the couple's mothers, a heartfelt tribute to the values, support, and encouragement their families have provided them throughout their journey in the film industry.

KAMPA Films aims to create stories that not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact. The duo’s shared vision is to produce content that resonates with audiences, offering narratives that are both thought-provoking and engaging.

“We’ve always believed in the power of storytelling,” said Patralekhaa, expressing her excitement for the new venture. “With KAMPA, we’re looking forward to sharing these stories with the world.”

Rajkummar Rao echoed his partner’s sentiment, adding, “For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We’ve always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We’re excited to take this step together.”

Take A Look:

Though details of the first projects under KAMPA Films are still under wraps, the couple revealed that they are already working on an exciting slate of films. With their passion for high-quality cinema and storytelling, KAMPA Films is set to make a significant impact in the Indian film industry in the years to come.

Stay tuned for more updates on this promising new chapter in Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao’s careers.