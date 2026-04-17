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Patralekhaa slams body shaming after childbirth, says ‘I just delivered a baby, not eaten a mountain’

Patralekhaa recently hit back at body-shaming comments following her first public appearance after becoming a mother. 

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Patralekhaa slams body shaming after childbirth, says ‘I just delivered a baby, not eaten a mountain’(Source: IANS)

Mumbai:  Actress-producer Patralekhaa has slammed social media pages for body shaming her, saying that she has recently given birth while simultaneously working on two films. She also urged them to show empathy and kindness instead of passing judgment.

 The actress took to her Instagram stories section to call out the harsh scrutiny. She stressed that her body’s changes are a natural part of pregnancy.

The actress wrote: “Pap pages! What's happened to me!? is that I have just given birth!”

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Giving a sharp answer, she added that she has not “sat and eaten a mountain”.

“Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs,” said Patralekhaa, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao.

The actress, whose maiden production is “Toaster”, concluded: “If I could I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake please learn to be a little kind.”

It was on November 15, last year when Rajkummar and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time. They shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl, whom they have named Parvati Paul Rao.

Rajkummar first laid eyes on Patralekhaa in an advertisement. At first glance itself, he found her to be really cute and wished to meet her someday.

Finally, the two met as they shot for Hansal Mehta's 2014 drama "CityLights". During the filming, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ended up falling for one another.

After being in a relationship for some time, the 'Maalik' actor proposed to his ladylove in October 2021 and finally tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.

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