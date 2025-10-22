Pavitra Punia Announces Engagement To Mumbai-Based Businessman After Breakup With Eijaz Khan

New Delhi: Television star Pavitra Punia has taken fans by surprise with a major announcement: she is officially engaged. The actress, who rose to fame through popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, shared the news via a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by a series of dreamy photos from what appears to be a romantic beachside proposal.

Pavitra Punia Announces Engagement

The actress took to Instagram to share the joyful news, posting a series of romantic photos from a dreamy beachside proposal. Captioning the post, she wrote: “Locked in love, made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs.____ #NS.”

Take a look at the post:

This announcement comes after the end of Pavitra’s highly publicised relationship with actor Eijaz Khan, her former fiancé and co-contestant from Bigg Boss 14. The two met on the reality show in 2020, and their whirlwind romance captured headlines for years. The couple had even gotten engaged during their time together. However, after dating for nearly four years, they officially called off their relationship in 2024.

In the first photo, her fiancé is seen kneeling with a ring in hand, while the subsequent images show the couple sharing an emotional embrace. Interestingly, all the pictures were carefully taken to conceal the identity of her partner, whose face remains hidden.

Punia, who previously dated and was engaged to fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan, confirmed in a recent interview that she has found love again. The couple had been together for nearly four years before parting ways in 2024.

Who is the Mystery Man?

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pavitra revealed a few details about her new fiancé, saying, “He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful person, and kind. We've been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right”

This engagement marks a fresh beginning for Pavitra, who has chosen to keep this relationship more private following the high-profile nature of her previous one. While fans continue to speculate about the identity of the mystery man, Pavitra appears content with keeping the spotlight on love, not labels.