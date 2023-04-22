Pavitra Rishta Actress Asha Negi Goes Topless, Flaunts Her Bare Back In Bold Photoshoot

New Delhi: Actress Asha Negi became a household name after her successful stint in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Pavitra Rishta. She has acted in many web-series and reality shows. The stunner recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped an oh-so-hot photoshoot ditching her top and showing off her bare back. And it has gone viral on social media, with many talking about it.

Her industry friends and fans commented on the post, with many hailing her new hot look. Asha Negi captioned the post: Ek breakfast in bed toh main bhi deserve karti hu! Actress Kishwer Merchantt commented: Looking like a snack and wants breakfast while actor Arjit Taneja wrote: You are breakfast in bed

Asha Negi is a well-known TV star. She made her debut in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina (2010), Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan to name a few. She won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 with her Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani.

Later, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and in 2019, she was seen in the web series Baarish as Gauravi Karmakar opposite Sharman Joshi.

Asha Negi also starred in Kunal Kemmu led ‘Abhay 3’ for ZEE5, in which she played a vital role. In 2020, she made an appearance in the movie Ludo followed by Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Collar Bomb.