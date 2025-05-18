New Delhi: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan returns to the big screen as the legendary warrior Veera Mallu in the much-anticipated period action epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu, officially slated for a worldwide release.

The film, which has already created buzz with its chart-topping songs, is now set to unveil its third single along with the official trailer. The trailer launch is expected to significantly elevate anticipation ahead of its release.

Currently in the final stages of post-production, the film is progressing swiftly with high-end VFX, immersive sound design, and dubbing work underway. Director A.M. Jyothi Krishna, who stepped in during production delays, is now overseeing all aspects of the film to ensure a seamless and impactful cinematic experience.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is supported by an acclaimed technical team, including Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, and production designer Thota Tharani—each contributing to the film’s grand scale and visual storytelling.

Joining Pawan Kalyan on screen is an impressive ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol in a commanding negative role, Nidhhi Agerwal in a pivotal lead, and respected actors like Satyaraj and Jisshu Sengupta lending further gravitas to the narrative.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by A.M. Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, the film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming for a wide pan-India appeal.

The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 12, 2025.