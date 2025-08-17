Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2947385https://zeenews.india.com/people/pawan-kalyan-pens-heartfelt-message-for-rajinikanth-truly-grateful-for-your-affectionate-words-and-blessings-2947385.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
RAJNIKANTH

Pawan Kalyan Pens Heartfelt Message For Rajinikanth: 'Truly Grateful For Your Affectionate Words And Blessings!'

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, extended his heartfelt wishes to Superstar Rajinikanth for completing 50 years in the film industry,

|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 04:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pawan Kalyan Pens Heartfelt Message For Rajinikanth: 'Truly Grateful For Your Affectionate Words And Blessings!'(Source: IANS)

Chennai: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday expressed gratitude to Superstar Rajinikanth for his affectionate words and blessings, saying he would cherish them in his heart with the deepest respect and gratitude.

Responding to Rajinikanth's tweet to him earlier in the day, Pawan Kalyan wrote, "Respected Sir and Big Brother, Thiru @rajinikanth Avl, I am truly grateful for your affectionate words and blessings. I cherish them in my heart with the deepest respect and gratitude. May your path of enlightenment continues with glory, success and good health."

 

Rajinikanth on Sunday had thanked Pawan Kalyan for his wishes to him on the occasion of completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. The Superstar had thanked Pawan Kalyan saying, "Deeply honored and overwhelmed by your kind wishes, respected Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, my dear brother and political Thoofan @PawanKalyan garu Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless. @APDeputyCMO"

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, a number of people cutting across various industries and sections had congratulated Rajinikanth on his phenomenal achievement.

Rajinikanth, in a statement to express his gratitude to everyone who had greeted him, had said, "Happy 79th Independence Day to all of you. My heartfelt thanks go to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagendiran, my friend Annamalai, madam Sasikala, Dhinakaran, madam Premalatha and to other friends in politics who complimented me on my 50-year journey in the film industry."

The actor also expressed his gratitude to all his film industry friends including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Ilaiyaraaja.

More importantly, he thanked his fans saying, "I also express my heartfelt thanks to my fans, who are the Gods who make me live."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK