Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Turns Into ‘OG’ Fest: Glimpse Video Released, 1st Ticket Auctioned For Rs 5 Lakh

New Delhi: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s 54th birthday celebrations turned extra special for his fans this year, as the makers of his highly anticipated action thriller 'They Call Him OG' dropped a powerful new glimpse video and the film’s first ticket was auctioned for a whopping Rs 5 lakh as reported by HT.

The glimpse video, released by DVV Entertainment, introduces audiences to the film’s antagonist, who reads out a chilling letter addressed to OG (played by Pawan Kalyan): “Dear OG, Expecting to meet you, to talk to you and to kill you, your OMI. Happy birthday OG.” The clip then shows the villain unleashing brutal carnage with a baseball bat, before cutting to Pawan Kalyan wielding a Japanese Katana — teasing a high-octane face-off and setting the tone for what promises to be one of the biggest action spectacles of 2025.

Sharing the video on social media, DVV Entertainment wrote, “That’s OMI. That’s his wish. That’s for OG. #HBDOgLoveOmi #HBDPawanKalyan #OG #TheyCallHimOG.” The production house also paid tribute to the star, calling him a “revolution” and describing the film as their “tribute to [his] fire.”

Adding to the frenzy, Pawan Kalyan’s fans held a massive online auction for the very first ticket to the film’s premiere in the Nizam region. The auction, which took place on X Spaces, saw competitive bidding before Team Pawan Kalyan North America secured the ticket for Rs 5 lakh. The entire amount will be donated to Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party, making it a celebration with a cause.

Directed by Sujeeth and featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, They Call Him OG is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, the studio behind the global blockbuster RRR. With cinematography by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC and editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli, the film is set to release worldwide on September 25, 2025.

With the glimpse video trending and fan excitement peaking, They Call Him OG is shaping up to be a cinematic event to remember.