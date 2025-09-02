Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun Lead Birthday Wishes

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is celebrating his 54th birthday today. Family, friends, political leaders, and colleagues from the film industry have flooded social media with warm wishes for the Power Star.

Political Leaders Praise Deputy CM’s Service to Andhra Pradesh

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, several political figures extended birthday greetings to Pawan Kalyan.

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Best wishes to Shri Pawan Kalyan Ji on his birthday. He’s made a mark in the hearts and minds of countless people. He is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh by focusing on good governance. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished him, saying: “Warm birthday wishes to Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @PawanKalyan Ji. Your enthusiastic efforts to serve the people through the Modi Ji-led NDA govt’s vision of a developed Andhra Pradesh are commendable. Praying for your good health to keep serving the people.”

CM Chandrababu Naidu shared a heartfelt note, describing Pawan Kalyan as a leader who stands with the common man, holds firm to values in politics, and continues to inspire with courage and commitment.

Tollywood Stars Celebrate ‘Power Star’ with Heartfelt Messages

Tollywood’s biggest names, including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, and Priyanka Mohan, joined fans in celebrating Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

Allu Arjun posted: “Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to our Powerstar & Deputy CM.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture and wrote a warm message blessing Pawan Kalyan to live a long, healthy, and inspiring life. Ram Charan expressed how his uncle’s simplicity and selflessness have inspired millions, while actress Shruti Haasan said, “Happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir, may you always continue to shine and be exactly who you are.”

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan prayed for his good health, while producer Naga Vamsi and music composer Thaman praised his journey from cinema to public service.

Born on September 2, 1971, Pawan Kalyan is fondly called Power Star by fans, who admire him both as a celebrated actor and a committed leader.