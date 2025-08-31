Pawan Singh Apologises To Anjali Raghav After ‘Inappropriate Touch’ Row; Actress RESPONDS

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has come under fire after actress Anjali Raghav announced she would quit the Bhojpuri film industry, alleging that the actor touched her inappropriately during a public event. Following widespread criticism, the singer-actor has now issued a public apology.

A video of the incident went viral, showing Pawan repeatedly touching Anjali's waist under the pretext of removing something stuck on it. Anjali appeared visibly uncomfortable, but Pawan continued despite her reactions.

Pawan Singh Issues Apology

On Saturday night, Pawan Singh posted a statement in Hindi, clarifying that he had no ill intentions.

He wrote: "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad)."

"Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyunki hum log kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byavhaar se takleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, I apologise)."

Anjali Raghav Responds

Anjali acknowledged Pawan Singh’s apology and said she does not wish to escalate the matter further.

She wrote on Instagram: "Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti maani hai. Wo mujhse bade hain aur senior artist hain… maine unhe maaf kar diya hai… main is baat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti. Jai Shree Ram."

(Translation: Pawan Singh admitted his mistake and apologised. He is elder to me and a senior artist. I have forgiven him. I do not wish to take this matter forward any further. Jai Shree Ram.)

Actress Announces Exit from Bhojpuri Industry

Earlier, Anjali posted a series of videos explaining her discomfort and decision to quit the industry.

"I have been very disturbed for the past two days… Do you think I would enjoy being touched like that in public?" she said.

She added that when she asked her team later if anything was actually stuck on her outfit, they confirmed there wasn’t:

"That’s when I felt even worse. I was angry, and I felt like crying. But I didn’t know what to do because everyone there was his fan, calling him God and falling at his feet."

Condemning such behaviour, she said: "I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. To touch someone like this is extremely wrong. Agar yeh Haryana mein hua hota toh jawab dene ki zarurat nahi padti (If this had happened in Haryana, there wouldn’t have been a need to respond — the public would have given the answer themselves). But since I was in Lucknow, I stayed quiet. Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi (I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry)."

The incident took place at the promotional event of Pawan’s recently released song Saiya Seva Kare, which also stars Anjali.

Trouble in Pawan Singh’s Personal Life

Following the backlash, Pawan Singh’s second wife, Jyoti Singh, shared a concerning note on Instagram accusing him of neglecting her for months and hinting at self-harm.

A part of her message read: "What grave offence have I committed that I am being punished like this? Today, my parents' names have been disrespected. If I am not deserving of you, you could have just left me. There was no need to give me false hope during the Lok Sabha elections. Today, you have given me no other choice than to self-immolate, but I cannot even do that because the questions will always be raised against me and my parents."