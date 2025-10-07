Pawan Singh Clarifies His Second Wife Jyoti Singh Trying To 'Pressurise Him' For Political Mileage Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

Mumbai: With the assembly elections approaching, the political landscape of Bihar is witnessing some tectonic shifts. As the NDA battles the pressure from the opposition, actor-politician Pawan Singh, who recently made his return to the NDA fold, now finds himself knee deep in tricky waters.

After a huge drama earlier at his residence where his wife, Jyoti Singh went live on Instagram, and accused the actor-politician of harassment and adultery, he has now come out to give clarification.

He took to his Instagram on Monday, and shared a long note in Hindi where he spoke about the allegations levelled by his wife. He counter accused his wife of using him for political mileage.

He wrote, “I know only one thing in my life that the public is God for me. Will I hurt the sentiments of all of you, because of whom I have reached this far? Jyoti Singh ji. Is it not true that when you came to my society yesterday morning, I respectfully invited you to my house and we talked for about 1:30 hours?

He further mentioned that his wife was trying to pressurise him to let her contest the election, a task which is out of his authority. He went on, “Your only insistence is to get me to contest the elections somehow, which is beyond my capacity”.

“A misconception was spread in the society that I called the police, whereas the truth is that the police were present there since morning so that whatever happens, happens in their presence, and nothing untoward happens anywhere by the people who came with you or by anyone else”, he added.

Earlier, Pawan Singh met senior BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, in Delhi and rejoined the party last week.

The upcoming election in Bihar is for the 18th Legislative Assembly, and will be fought on 243 seats. The elections will be conducted in two phases: 6 November 2025 and 11 November 2025. The 1st phase covers 121 constituencies with the 2nd phase covering 122 constituencies.