New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh is once again in the news but not for great reasons. After the Anjali Raghav controvery, where he was bashed for touching the actress 'inappropriately' on-stage during an event, the actor's wife Jyoti P Singh has now dropped an emotional note on social media, hinting at trouble in his marital paradise.

Who is Jyoti Singh?

Jyoti is Bhojpuri actor-singer and MP Pawan Singh's second wife. In her Instagram note (originally in Hndi), she accused him of neglecting her for months and despite reaching out to him, the former has not contacted her.

She wrote in Hindi: "आदरणीय पत्ति श्री पवन सिंह जी मैं आज कई महीनों से आप से कुछ पारिवारिक और राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर बात करने के लिए कोशिश करती आ रही हूँ लेकिन आप ने या आपके साथ रहने वाले लोगो ने मेरे कॉल मैसेज का रिप्लाई देना शायद उचित नही समझा मैं आपसे मिलने लखनऊ तक गई छठ के समय आप जब डिहरी में आये थे मैं उस समय भी आपसे मिलना उचित समझा लेकिन आप ने मिलने से माना कर दिया बोला गया कि बॉस बोल रहे है लखनऊ मिलने को

पिछले दो महीने पहले मेरे पापा जी भी आप से मिलने गए लेकिन कोई सकारात्मक रिजल्ट आप ने नही दिया

दुनिया का कौन सा बड़ा पाप मैंने किया है जिसकी इतनी बड़ी सजा मुझे दी जा रही हैं।

मेरे माँ-बाप के इज्जत से खेलने का काम किया जा रहा हैं।

जब मैं आपके लायक नही हूँ या नही थी तो आप ने जैसे पहले मुझसे दूरी बनाया था आप मुझे वही छोड़ देते मुझे झूठा आश्वासन देकर अपने लोकसभा चुनाव में अपने साथ लाकर आज जीवन की उस चोटी पर खड़ा किये है कि मुझे आत्मदाह के सिवा कुछ नही सूझ रहा हैं लेकिन मैं ऐसा नहीं कर सकती क्यों कि पता है कि मैं आत्मदाह करूंगी भी तो सवाल मुझ पे ही उठेगी और मेरे मा बाप पे उठेगी

मैंने तो अपना पतिव्रता पत्नी का धर्म आपके साथ कदम से कदम मिला कर निभा दिया हैं अब आपकी बारी है अपना धर्म निभाने का

मैं आप से एक विनती करती हूँ कि अगर आप मुझे अपने लायक नही समझते या अपनी पत्नी नही समझते तो थोड़ा इंसानियत के नाते आप मेरे साथ खड़ा हो जाते तो यही मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी बात होगी अभी तक आप ने अपने कई विरोधियों को बड़ी-बड़ी गलतियां के बाद भी माफ करने का काम किया है मैं तो आपका परिवार हूँ मुझे बहुत बुरा लगता है जब आप वैसे लोगो को गले लगाते है जो आपको बहुत कुछ बोलकर आपके पास आ जाते है लेकिन मैं अपना परेशानी बताऊँ तो किसको जब मेरा अपना खुद का परिवार मुझे कुछ नही समझ रहा हैं।

इसलिए मैं आप से अंतिम बार विनती कर रही हूँ क्यों कि सात साल से मै संघर्ष कर रही हु अब मुझे अपने ही जीवन से नफरत होते जा रहा है एक बार आप मुझसे बात कर लीजिए मेरे कॉल मैसेज का रिप्लाई दे दीजिए कभी तो मेरा दर्द समझिए

आपकी पत्नी: ज्योति"

Roughly translating in English, it reads: “What great sin have I committed that I am being given such a big punishment? My parents’ honour is being played with I have fulfilled my duty as a loyal wife, walking step by step with you. Now it is your turn to fulfil your duty. It feels very bad when you embrace people who have spoken against you and then come back to you (sic).”

“I have been trying to get in touch with my respected husband Pawan Singh to talk about personal as well as political matters for months but you have not found it right to respond to my calls or messages. When I went to meet you during Chhath Puja at Lucknow, but you did not meet me that time.”

Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh Marriage

Pawan Singh got married Jyoti in 2018. In April 2022, Jyoti filed a maintenance case seeking Rs 5 lakh per month. The matter remains pending, with the next hearing listed for September 8, 2025, as per India Today.

His first marriage was with Neelam Singh in 2014. However, Neelam passed away in 2015, less than a year after their marriage.