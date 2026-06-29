/Payal Gaming breaks down on Alliance, recalls deepfake video controversy: 'Bolne mein bhi sharam aa rahi...'

New Delhi: The new reality show Alliance has got an interesting line-up of celebrities. Gaming influencer Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming in the recent episode, got emotional recalling how last year's deepfake controversy left her deeply disturbed.
In the recent episode of Alliance, Payal Gaming was seen in a conversation with Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa and the other contestants, when she opened up on the fake video controversy. She shared how it was a tough time for her and her family, talking about the impact of social media trolling.
"People are so sensitive now. Koi ek word bhi aapke against ja sakta hai. Mujhe bolne mein bhi sharam aa rahi hai ki log itna hadd tak gir sakte hain (Even a single word can be used against you. I feel ashamed to even speak about how low people can stoop) When they see a person growing. They mocked my image; they made a deepfake video of me. I mean…," said Payal.
Recently, on Amazon Prime’s Alliance, Payal Gaming opened up about one of the darkest phases of her life. Fighting back tears, she recalled how a deepfake video turned her private pain into public humiliation.— Himanshu Yadav (@HimashuYadav07) June 27, 2026
No one deserves to have their identity, dignity, or mental peace… pic.twitter.com/CgEp9JaNtp
Just as she teared up recalling the deepfake controversy, Nikhil consoled her and said, “It is tough being a girl because you get ridiculous attention, which is unnecessary. Your work is on the internet, so you have to develop a thicker skin. You cannot fight back with idiots."
Gaming video creator Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, who was earlier in news as a probable contestant in Bigg Boss 19 has now found herself embroiled in a deepfake video controversy. Payal is a prominent figure in the gaming community, known for her her gameplay videos and live streams.
Soon after the viral video controversy, the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department, conducted a forensic examination and found that the clip had been morphed using artificial intelligence. It was revealed that the video had been created using AI-based deepfake technology.
Payal Gaming reportedly began her YouTube journey in 2019 where she would share videos of her gameplay from popular games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG, GTA V, and more. She also holds the record of being the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube, reportedly.
Payal was among the top Indian gamers invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi - her picture with the PM also went viral back then.
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