Payal Gaming Exclusive: 'Nikhil Chinappa was a finalist for me on Alliance'

Gaming influencer Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, was recently eliminated from her maiden reality show 'Alliance'. Payal is a prominent figure in the gaming community, known for her gameplay videos and live streams. In an interview with Zee News Digital, she opened up about her exit, friendships and what worked for her inside the Alliance house.
Q. Alliance was your first reality TV show. How was your journey and experience?
My journey was full of ups and downs but it was a new experience and I enjoyed it so much.
Q. Looking back, was there a specific moment or decision you think sealed your exit?
Not really. Whatever I did, I did it for my friendship. And the circumstances at that time were that our team was already at the bottom and our chances of coming up were very low. So I did it for my co-alliance.
But somewhere I knew that Arsalan and Aly would create personal enmity with me. And I was very sure about it. So it wasn't shocking for me that they were deleting me. But it was an idea.
Q. If you could redo one strategic call, what would it be?
Maybe I don't intentionally lose games like anything else. I said you can't reveal this, have we? No, no. Like anything else you think that you should have done something else? No, apart from that, I
think I did great, honestly. Because the power was deleted because I got the ace. Otherwise, I had a lot of friends.
If I was out of voting, then maybe I would have spoken about the strategy. But if one person gets the power and ends my journey, it's not in my hand, to be honest.
Q. You clashed with Nikhil Chinapa late in the game, calling him a "manipulator" — do you stand by that now that you're out?
Yes, after watching the first episode, I understood that Nikhil was playing the biggest game. But his game was amazing. I think he should have stayed longer in the show. He was a finalist for me, to be honest.
Q. What skills from your BGMI/e-sports career did you find yourself leaning on inside the house?
I think quick response and my mental ability. Like the way I used to function in the game. You know, there is an in-game leader's role that you have to do certain things. So that helped me a lot there.
Whatever mental tasks were there, strategy-based, that helped me a lot.
Q. What's next for you — back to full-time streaming, or more television/acting?
Like, I will enjoy doing all these things right now. Because it was a good experience, but it was tough for me, definitely. But I enjoyed my journey, and I would love to do any other reality show for sure.
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