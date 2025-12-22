Payal Gaming To Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora: 5 Times When Deepfakes & Alleged Video Leaks Haunted Celebs On Social Media

Viral MMS Videos: Over the years, several celebrities and now lately digital content creators have fced the perils of social media, owing to their massive popularity. Many known names have been embroiled in alleged MMS video leaks and Deepfake controversies over the years. Amid the recent Payal Gaming Viral Video incident to Viral 19-Minute Video clip making headlines - let's take a look at 5 big names who faced a tough time in connection with intimate video leaks and deepfakes over last few years:

Payal Gaming On Viral MMS Video

Payal Dhare is known for her engaging gameplay videos and live streams on YouTube. She broke her silence on the issue and released a statement regarding a viral video. Payal said: “Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.”

“Appropriate legal steps are being taken to address the misuse of my name and likeness, and to ensure accountability in accordance with the law,” she said.

Anjali Arora's Private Video Leak Row

Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of Kacha Badam song. However back in 2022, she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 13 million followers on Instagram alone.

Sweet Zannat MMS Controversy

Sweet Zannat is a digital content creator from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, who shares content about her daily life on Instagram found herself embroiled in a controversy. She has around 350k followers on Instagram. According to Economic Times report, in later half of November this year, a private 19-minute video featuring a couple trended on social media and soon afterwards netizens mistakenly identified Zannat as the woman in that clip and posted several messages on her profile - many called her out for the act. However, without any identification, several users alleged that the woman in the clip is Zannat.

Sweet Zannat finally broke her silence and said in a video: "Hello doston. Pehle aap log achchi tarike se mereko dekho. Thik se dekhna. Ab isko dekho (comparing herself to the girl in the video). Comments mein batao. Kahi se bhi yeh meri tarah lag rahi hai? Nahin na? Fir sab log mere comment mein aakar '19 minute, 19 minute' kya laga rakha hai. Kisi ka bhi hua kaand mere upar aakar thop rahe hai. Matlab kuch bhi."

The digital content creator shared that there was no resemblance at all and questioned why people were dragging her unnecessarily. Zannat later uploaded the same message to her YouTube channel.

19-Minute Viral Video

The famous Bengali content creators Dustu Sonali and Sofik SK hogged attention lately on social media after an alleged intimate, also known as the infamous '19-minute viral clip' hit the internet. Dustu Sonali is a social media influencer who has almost 400k followers on Instagram. Sofik SK runs a popular YouTube channel, 'Palli Gram TV', in Bengali.

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu's Video Leak

Popular Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu hogged the limelight for her intimate MMS leak in 2021. The private video with her boyfriend went viral on the internet. Later, the actress urged her fans to delete it.

After her controversial private video got leaked, Madhu even took to social media to warn those who reportedly made the video go viral. However, she did not clarify who shot the video, or how did it reach the social media platforms. Madhu also put out a Facebook post where she said: "God is watching everything. In a bid to defame me, some people made this video viral. I did not even imagine that some people of Bihar are having such low standards."

Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel's Intimate Video

A few years back, an alleged private video of the former couple was widely circulated on the internet.