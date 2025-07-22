Payal Malik Issues Public Apology Amid Backlash Over Controversial Goddess Kali Video - WATCH

New Delhi: Social media influencer and former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Malik on Tuesday visited the historic Kali Mata Temple in Patiala to issue a public apology after facing backlash for allegedly misrepresenting Goddess Mahakali in a now-deleted video. Accompanied by her family, Malik bowed before the deity and expressed remorse over the incident, seeking forgiveness from the public and religious communities.

The Controversy

For those unversed, the controversy erupted when a video surfaced online showing Malik dressed as Goddess Mahakali. Payal Malik, popular for her social media content alongside her husband Armaan Malik, posted a video in which she dressed up as Goddess Kali. The portrayal included religious symbolism such as a Trishul (trident) and a crown, intending to recreate a divine look. However, the execution was deemed inappropriate by many viewers, leading to criticism.

Payal Malik Apologises

Addressing the controversy, Malik explained her intention behind the video and acknowledged her error. Speaking to the media at the temple, she said, “Meri bacchi Kali Maa ki badi bhakt hai, isliye maine socha uske liye woh look recreate karu. Shayad mujhse badi galti ho gayi. Main sabhi se haath jod kar maafi maangti hoon. Jo maine kiya, koi aur woh galti na dohraye.”

She further clarified that the video had been created three months ago and was taken down shortly after due to the negative reactions. “Maine comments padhe aur samjha ki maine galti ki, isliye video turant delete kar diya. Lekin dusre pages ne us video ko save karke aage share kiya.”

In a video from her temple visit, Malik is seen breaking down in tears as she seeks forgiveness from the public. She expressed willingness to accept any punishment deemed appropriate by authorities or religious leaders.

“Mujhe jo bhi saza di jayegi, main usse mannane ke liye tayyar hoon. Jo bhi kaha jayega, main woh karungi.”

Watch The Video Here:

As part of her gesture of penance, Malik, along with her husband, was later seen performing seva at the temple, cleaning utensils and helping to serve food to devotees.

FAQs

Q1. What was in the controversial video?

The video showed Payal Malik dressed as Goddess Kali, complete with a trishul (trident) and crown. Religious groups found this portrayal offensive, prompting protests and calls for an apology.

Q2. What action did she take at the temple?

Along with expressing regret, Payal was seen breaking down in tears, performing seva by cleaning utensils, and helping serve food at the temple.