New Delhi: Ahmad Shah, the Pakistani child star who captured hearts worldwide with his viral “Peeche toh dekho” meme, has recently shared deeply heartbreaking news with his fans and followers.

On Monday, Ahmad took to social media to announce a tragic loss in his family. Using the family’s official Instagram account, he revealed the passing of his younger brother, Umer Shah, whom he affectionately called the “little shining star” of their family. The emotional post was shared alongside a sombre message, expressing their grief and asking for prayers during this difficult time.

The caption read, "This is to inform you all that the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah, has returned to Allah Almighty. اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَ اِنَّا اِلَیہِ رَاجِعُون (We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return). I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers."

This devastating news comes as a second blow to the Shah family, who are still mourning the loss of another beloved member. Last year, in November 2023, Ahmad Shah’s youngest sister, Ayesha, passed away due to health complications. The family has endured tremendous grief within a short span, making the loss of Umer even harder to bear.

Fans Flood Social Media With Condolences

The announcement immediately drew an outpouring of condolences and support from fans and fellow social media users. Many expressed their sorrow and offered heartfelt prayers for the family. One netizen recalled the previous loss, writing, “If I’m not mistaken, they lost their baby sister as well a few months back or last year.” Another user commented, “Passed away? How? Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. He was such a cute kid… may Allah grant peace to your soul, Shehzaday.”

Others prayed for Umer’s eternal peace, with one writing, “What happened to him? May ALLAH bless him with Jannat-ul-Firdous. Ameen.”

About Ahmad Shah

Ahmad Shah, who rose to fame as a young internet sensation, has long been cherished by fans for his innocent charm and infectious personality. This tragic news has saddened many who had followed his journey with affection.

As the Shah family mourns, fans continue to send their love and prayers, hoping for strength and solace for Ahmad and his loved ones during this difficult period.