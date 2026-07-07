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  • /Penelope Cruz opens up about facing brain aneurysm multiple times, says 'I worry about staying healthy'

Penelope Cruz opens up about facing brain aneurysm multiple times, says 'I worry about staying healthy'

Actor Penelope Cruz talks about her health condition, as she was scared when doctors warned her about a possibility of brain aneurysm. 

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Penelope Cruz opens up about facing brain aneurysm multiple times, says 'I worry about staying healthy'
Image Credit: movie still

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