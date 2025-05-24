New Delhi: Written and directed by Vijay Yelakanti, 1946: Direct Action Day – Bengal’s Erased History, earlier titled Maa Kaali, garnered global attention and acclaim following its screening at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. At the event, lead actor Abhishek Singh officially unveiled the film’s new title, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic platforms.

The film’s screening was met with a standing ovation and chants of Vande Mataram, as viewers expressed deep appreciation for its powerful storytelling and for shedding light on a largely overlooked chapter of Indian and Pakistani history.

With significant international exposure and critical acclaim, the filmmakers received valuable feedback suggesting a more globally resonant title. In response, the film was renamed 1946: Direct Action Day – The Erased History of Bengal, better reflecting its historical narrative and enhancing its global appeal.

The film delves into the forgotten history of Bengal, highlighting the tragic events and communal violence of August 16, 1946 — a pivotal incident that played a key role in the lead-up to the partition of India. Featuring Raima Sen and Abhishek Singh in the lead roles, their compelling performances bring to life the raw emotions and struggles faced by Hindus during the pre-partition violence.

Reflecting on the Cannes experience, Abhishek Singh shared, "It was a humbling experience to witness the journey of 1946: Direct Action Day – Bengal’s Erased History reaching this monumental milestone. The film, in all its emotional depth, represents a chapter of history that needed to be remembered and shared. To unveil the new title and premiere it at such a prestigious platform like Cannes was a proud moment for all of us involved. I was honored to be part of this powerful narrative and hope it connects with audiences around the world."

The film had already made waves on the international film festival circuit, winning 15 awards, including Best Political Film at the Jaipur International Film Festival and Best Producer at the Swedish International Film Festival. It also had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year.