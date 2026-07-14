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  • /'Phunsukh Wangdu may die': Omi Vaidya aka 3 Idiot's Chatur urges support for Sonam Wangchuk amid worsening health on fast

'Phunsukh Wangdu may die': Omi Vaidya aka 3 Idiot's Chatur urges support for Sonam Wangchuk amid worsening health on fast

Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike: 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya has appealed to the public to support educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, expressing concern over his deteriorating health during his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Edited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
'Phunsukh Wangdu may die': Omi Vaidya aka 3 Idiot's Chatur urges support for Sonam Wangchuk amid worsening health on fast
Image Credit: Sonam Wangchuk, Instagram/ANI

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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