Kareena Kapoor

Pic of Kareena Kapoor's 'favourite boys' Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Ibrahim lights up the internet!

The photo features Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinning in white kurtas while Ibrahim dons an all-black look. 

Pic of Kareena Kapoor's 'favourite boys' Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Ibrahim lights up the internet!
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has delighted the internet with a picture of her three "favourite boys" and guess who they are! Ummm... Of course, her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan and.... the third one is Ibrahim Ali Khan (actor's son with ex-wife Amrita Singh). 

The photo features Saif and Taimur twinning in white kurtas while Ibrahim dons an all-black look. Saif is sandwiched between his two sons as they all pose happily for Kareena. Needless to say, Saif looks adorable, like always. 

"Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons," read Kareena's caption for the post. Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he has two kids - Ibrahim and actress Sara Ali Khan. He married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012 and the couple welcomed Taimur in 2016. 

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child now. 

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has 'Adipurush', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in the pipeline. Kareena Kapoor's next film is 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.

