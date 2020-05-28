Pic of rumoured exes Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra along with Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra recently dug out an old star-studded photo from the good old days when there was no social distancing and we could meet up our friends anywhere and everywhere. The picture, also featuring rumoured ex-couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, is from their Dream Team Tour in the US back in 2016.

Parineeti shared the photo with the caption, "The days of no social distancing and 9 am pancakes on Katrina's orders." It features the group enjoying a meal together in a restaurant.

Take a look:

Alia and Sidharth, who debuted in the film industry together with 2012's ‘Student Of The Year’, reportedly dated for one year before breaking up in 2017. Alia is currently in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, these stars have a busy line up of films ahead. Alia has ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Sadak 2’; Sidharth has ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Thank God’; Parineeti will be seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, ‘The Girl On The Train’ and the Saina Nehwal biopic. Some of the film releases have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.