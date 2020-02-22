हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Pics from Sara Ali Khan's fam-jam in Goa with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim are unmissable

In one picture, Sara can be seen giving a rickshaw ride to Ibrahim and in the other, the brother-sister duo strikes a perfect pose with Amrita. "Fam-Jam... Sun-Tan," Sara captioned the post, which, obviously, is going viral.

Pics from Sara Ali Khan&#039;s fam-jam in Goa with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim are unmissable
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

New Delhi: Don't we trust Sara Ali Khan to keep her fans updated with some wonderful Instagram photos? Yes, na? Every so often she gives us a glimpse of her whereabouts and recently, she posted fab pictures of herself with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from Goa, where she is currently holidaying after completing the shooting of 'Coolie No 1'.

In one picture, Sara can be seen giving a rickshaw ride to Ibrahim and in the other, the brother-sister duo strikes a perfect pose with Amrita. "Fam-Jam... Sun-Tan," Sara captioned the post, which, obviously, is going viral. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fam-Jam  Sun-Tan  

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara was filming 'Coolie No 1' with Varun Dhawan in Goa. While Sara celebrated the wrap up with her family, Varun did this:

'Coolie No 1' is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's hit film of the 90s. Both of them have been directed by David Dhawan, Varun's father. It is slated to release on May 1.

Sara and Ibrahim are children of actress Amrita Singh with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has a three-year-old son named Taimur.

Last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal', Sara, apart from 'Coolie No 1', has 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her kitty. 

Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picsAmrita SinghIbrahim Ali Khansara goa pics
