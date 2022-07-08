New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela, who is Bollywood's youngest superstar, is making India proud in all possible ways.

Urvashi is currently the talk of the town because of her talent and making India proud at each level. Urvashi is one of the most stylish celebrities who is always up-to-date when it comes to fashion trends. The actress was recently got captured in the eyes of the shutterbugs around the city, undoubtedly embodied elegance and grace.

The actor's sartorial evolution with the quintessential traditional piece has been anything but basic. Setting the style quotient a notch higher, Urvashi has been spotted donning a sharara as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs around in the city, Urvashi looked no less than a beauty arriving from heaven as she wore a sharara from the designer Gopi Vaid collection. Her outfit was a Zohra peplum in georgette paired with an embroidered garara and chiffon badla dupatta with embroidery trim. With a myriad of colors, glitter, and shimmer—vibrant and bold is the mood of MARRAKESH, with her tresses tied up into a middle-parted sleek ponytail with minimal makeup and a tint of blush that went off pretty well paired along with black shades the actress completed her look.

Talking about the accessories, she went off with the same designed sling bag and rounded off her entire look with a perfect matching jutti. Without a doubt, she slayed the look with all elegance. Urvashi posed for the shutterbugs with all smiles and flying kisses. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye emojis. Many called her 'elegant', and 'gorgeous...'

On the work front, Urvashi was recently appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the Smile Train foundation and just a time before that Urvashi was seen performing in front of 50,000 people at the trailer launch of her pan-India film, The Legend. The actress is making sure to keep her admirers proud and engaged with her daily life activities and global achievements.