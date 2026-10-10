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‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares update after Bali spine injury

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared an emotional sunset photo after suffering a spine fracture in Bali and undergoing surgery in Mumbai, expressing hope for her recovery.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 08:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares update after Bali spine injury
Image Credit: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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