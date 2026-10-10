‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares update after Bali spine injury

They also shared that Nushrratt's work commitments for the next few weeks have been put on hold for now, “Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate”, the statement further read.