PITBULL TOUR

Pitbull To Bring His ‘I’m Back’ Tour To India: Check Dates, Venues, And Ticket Details

Grammy-winning rapper Pitbull will bring his I'm Back tour to India for two performances in December 2025. 

|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 04:10 PM IST|Source: ANI
Pitbull To Bring His ‘I’m Back’ Tour To India: Check Dates, Venues, And Ticket Details(Source: IMDB)

 New Delhi: Grammy Award-winning musician Pitbull is all set to enthral the Indian audience with his gigs in Gurugram and Hyderabad.
 
The 'Give Me Everything' hitmaker will first perform at HUDA Grounds in Gurugram on December 6 and then will head to Hyderabad on December 8.
 
 Excited about bringing his electrifying 'I'm Back' tour to India, Pitbull, in a press note, said, "It's truly an honour to perform back in India, we look forward bringing the party back. Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee!"

 His upcoming Indian shows will be produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Commenting on the tour, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "For years, Pitbull's music has been the soundtrack for celebrations around the world and it's incredible to see fans of all ages still dancing to his hits. We're in an exciting era for live entertainment in India, one where global artists of this scale are performing on our stages. Pitbull's arrival marks a major milestone in that journey. His music transcends borders, it's energetic, unifying and built for the live experience. This December, we're bringing that energy to India, giving fans a chance to truly Feel This Moment."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pitbull has performed in India several times. His first performance in the country dates back to 2011, marking the beginning of a lasting connection with Indian audiences.
 
In 2013, he performed at the Indian Premier League's opening ceremony and even shared the stage with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a memorable dance moment.
 
Two years later, in 2019, he returned for a power-packed concert in Mumbai. He also performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. 

